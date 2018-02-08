HOUSTON — Beyonce’s childhood home is up for sale in Riverside Terrace near the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

The nearly 3,000 square-foot home has three bedrooms, three full baths, a media room and a huge backyard.

PHOTOS: Beyonce's childhome home for sale

PHOTOS: Beyonce's childhood home for sale in Houston
Beyonce's childhood home is up for sale in Riverside Terrace near the Texas Medical Center. The nearly 3,000 square-foot home has three bedrooms, three full baths, a media room and a huge backyard.
The kitchen is updated but the gorgeous hardwood floors are original. It's listed at $500,000.
The kitchen is updated but the hardwood floors are original. It’s listed at $500,000.

You can almost see a young Beyonce and Solange running through the rooms and up and down the stairs.

Or hear them belting out tunes at the piano as mom and dad listened proudly.

Another bonus: The listing by Keller Williams Premiere Realty has NEVER flooded.

