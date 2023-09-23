Beyoncé fans swarm into NRG Stadium for first of two Houston shows

Everyone was in their Beyoncé best to witness the hometown star's return to Houston.

HOUSTON — For Saturday and Sunday, you can call NRG Stadium the 'Beyhive' as the hometown 'Queen Bey' herself Beyoncé took the stage for her Renaissance World Tour.

"It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity because who knows when she’s going to go on tour again," Kamal Hurst, who is in town from New Jersey for the concert, said.

"I’ve been Beyhive since '97, my first show was Destiny’s Child and I’ve been here ever since," Lauren Virdure, who is in town from Atlanta, said.

It’s an experience many have shelled out thousands of dollars to relive all summer long.

"I've seen her four times this tour," Taylor Benns, who's in town from New Jersey, said.

"I went to two shows in Atlanta, one show in St. Louis and I went to 'Bey-day' in LA so this is show number five for me," Virdure said.

The superstar’s Renaissance album and tour encompasses themes of jubilation and self-expression, while also paying tribute to queer culture.

"This tour is different from every tour that I’ve been to of hers," Virdue said.

With hits like Cozy and Unique...

"It really embraces representing yourself, and embracing who you are as a person," Benns said.

"It's all about high energy, love, acceptance, being who you are, she’s so inclusive," fan Kedran Wade said.

Themes which were on full display through silver and metallic fashions, per the queen's request to celebrate Virgo season.

"I designed this," Hurst explained, as he showed off his concert wear. "I cut little ribbons and then put a little fringe, glued it. This was creative."

"I actually hand placed every rhinestone on this bodysuit myself," Virdure said, while twirling outside NRG Stadium.

"Every time she comes to Houston I see her for sure, never miss a show," Wade said.

Beyoncé will play her second of two shows in Houston Sunday night at NRG Stadium, and wrap up the tour in New Orleans next week and Kansas City on October 1.