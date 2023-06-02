Beyoncé, Jay-Z just set California record by paying $200M for new home

The billionaire power couple now own the second most expensive home in the U.S.

HOUSTON — Houston native Beyoncé and hubby Jay-Z recently dropped $200 million for the most expensive home ever sold in California, according to reports. The beachfront Malibu property is the second priciest home in the United States.

The power couple and music megastars paid cash for the 30,000-square-foot concrete home designed by award-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando, TMZ reported. It sits on eight acres along the Pacific Coast Highway and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

The previous owners were art collectors William and Maria Bell, who commissioned it in 1990, according to loveproperty.com. The modern mansion took 15 years to complete.

Since their 2008 marriage, Beyonce and Jay-Z have bought homes in New York City, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans. Some of those properties have since been sold.