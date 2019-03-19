AUSTIN, Texas — After testing a beta version of its "Season Pass" subscription service last year, Alamo Drafthouse is getting closer to launching the service in all of its theaters.

According to a report from Business Insider, Alamo Drafthouse CEO Tim League said the popular Austin-based movie chain will be aiming to launch the movie-ticket subscription plan by the end of year.

The Season Pass has been beta tested since July in Yonkers, New York, and Raleigh, North Carolina, Business Insider reported.

League told the publication he was impressed by the data from the testing and is now putting the "final touches" on the Season Pass to make it available at all 49 Alamo Drafthouse locations.

According to the report, the CEO said the unlimited plan would cost about $20 a month in most areas of the U.S. However, in some markets like Los Angeles or New York – which are set to open soon – it could vary.

The Season Pass should be available through the Alamo Drafthouse app to reserve your seats, even days in advance, as well as add tickets.

