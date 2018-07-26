A final salute for Sr. Cpl Jamie Givens. God, Family, the Dallas Police Department and motorcycles were his life.

"Let's not forget he left this world in a Harley with his boots on, Dallas badge proudly displayed doing what he loved to do with the people he loved the motor jocks of the Dallas Police Department,” said Agent Shannon Beshears.

He rode his bike alongside his friends through nearly every state. There were tears today because he is missed. "Jamie, you are not gone, just gone before us,” Dan Parkhurst.

But there was also joy knowing he lives in the hearts of those who loved him. "Jamie is zooming down whatever road on his bike doing what he loves,” said Chaplain Mike Middlebrooks.

Cpl. Givens is the sixth Dallas officer killed in the line of duty in two years. Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings telling officers the department has grieved too much. “We pray like Job that the grieving will stop. It doesn't seem to but like Job, we will be faithful, we will be strong."

As the department and officers from across the nation paid their respects there was a final roll call as Cpl. Givens badge number 5484 was announced out loud. The officer’s body will be taken to Oklahoma where he will be laid to rest.

© 2018 WFAA