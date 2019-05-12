JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials say elevated levels for 1, 3-Butadiene have been detected after the TPC fires, and have encouraged Port Neches residents to stay inside their homes until Thursday morning.

Officials are recommending a shelter-in-place for the City of Port Neches until 6 a.m. According to a Facebook post from Groves Fire Department, the shelter-in-place does not include Groves.

Port Neches-Groves ISD is canceling school for the remainder of the week according to a district official.

The call for a shelter-in-place was made just after 6 Wednesday evening by Port Neches Fire Chief Paul Nelson. A Port Neches Response news release says it was made out of an 'abundance of caution.'

Residents should stay indoors and turn off air conditioning units.

Officials told 12News the reason for the spike in levels is crews are spraying water on the equipment, causing it to shift.

Text from alert sent to residents:

Due to the current wind conditions and on-going activities at the TPC site, there are elevated levels being measured for 1,3-Butadiene. As a precauction, we are recommending sheltering in place until 6 am in the morning. The situation will be evaluated throughout the night.

