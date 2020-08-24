Twice in the past week technology issues have plagued North Texas districts

On Monday, a Zoom outage affected people across the country, including school districts in North Texas who use the tool for virtual instruction.

For the second time in a week, technology issues have impacted districts' abilities to deliver instruction to North Texas students.

At least four districts – Grand Prairie, Arlington, Carroll and Midlothian ISDs – confirmed they were impacted by a Zoom outage that occurred Monday.

Monday was Carroll ISD's first day back to school.

The outage, which was intermittent, was affecting users across the country.

In addition to schools, the Zoom issues also affected companies and businesses who have turned to the platform to host their meetings.

At the height of the pandemic shutdowns in April, Zoom reported they had 300 million users. In December, the company reported only 10 million.

Just before noon central time, Zoom posted that the issues should be resolved.

Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020