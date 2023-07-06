Back to school: When ISDs around North Texas begin their 2023-2024 school years

DALLAS — For many of us, it might feel like summer's only just begun. But, for the younger population's across North Texas, it's actually almost over.
That's right: For many ISDs across North Texas, we're just more than a month away until schools begin reopening their doors for the 2023-2024 school year.
To help you and your kids get ready, we've prepared a list of start dates for all of the school districts around North Texas -- the earliest of which get back to class on Monday, August 7, and the last of which kicks things off on Tuesday, August 29.
Aug. 7
Anna ISD
Community ISD
Gainesville ISD
Mesquite ISD
Mineral Wells ISD
Palo Pinto ISD
Quinlan ISD
Aug. 8
Corsicana ISD
Garland ISD
Godley ISD
Aug. 9
Castleberry ISD
Frisco ISD
Italy ISD
Keene ISD
Lake Dallas ISD
Lewisville ISD
Lovejoy ISD
McKinney ISD
Montague ISD
Plano ISD
Prosper ISD
Rio Vista ISD
Terrell ISD
Aug. 10
Allen ISD
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD
Commerce ISD
Crowley ISD
Decatur ISD
Denton ISD
Duncanville ISD
Ennis ISD
Forney ISD
Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD
Little Elm ISD
Maypearl ISD
Palestine ISD
Princeton ISD
Red Oak ISD
Van Alstyne ISD
Waxahachie ISD
Wylie ISD
Aug. 14
Cedar Hill ISD
DeSoto ISD
Dallas ISD
Everman ISD
Fort Worth ISD
Grand Prairie ISD
Greenville ISD
Irving ISD
Lake Worth ISD
Lancaster ISD
Rockwall ISD
Aug. 15
Coppell ISD
Crandall ISD
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
Granbury ISD
Highland Park ISD
Itasca ISD
Joshua ISD
Kemp ISD
Kennedale ISD
Midlothian ISD
Richardson ISD
Royse City ISD
Southlake Carroll ISD
Aug. 16
Aledo ISD
Arlington ISD
Aubrey ISD
Azle ISD
Birdville ISD
Burleson ISD
Canton ISD
Celina ISD
Cleburne ISD
Glen Rose ISD
Jacksboro ISD
Kaufman ISD
Keller ISD
Krum ISD
Malakoff ISD
Mansfield ISD
Northwest ISD
Ponder ISD
Sanger ISD
Sunnyvale ISD
Weatherford ISD
White Settlement ISD
Aug. 17
Alvarado ISD
Argyle ISD
Mabank ISD
Rains ISD
Van ISD
Aug. 29
Melissa ISD