Back to school: When colleges around Texas begin their 2023-2024 school years

Colleges around the region will begin the new school year in a month. Here's a list of exactly when each school is starting the year.

TEXAS, USA — For many of us, it might feel like summer's only just begun. But, for the younger adults across Texas, it's actually almost over.

That's right: For many colleges across Texas, we're just more than a month away until schools begin reopening their doors for the 2023-2024 school year.

To help you get ready, we've prepared a list of start dates for all of the colleges around Texas – the earliest of which get back to class on Monday, Aug. 14, and the last of which kicks things off on Saturday, Sept. 9.

For a look at when all the North Texas ISDs are starting, click here.

Aug. 14

Paul Quinn

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

Southwestern Christian College

Aug. 16

Arlington Baptist

Aug. 21

Baylor University

Collin College

Criswell College

Dallas Baptist University

Dallas College

McLennan Community College

Prairie View A&M

Southern Methodist University

Texas A&M University

Texas Christian University

Texas State University

Texas Wesleyan

The King's University

University of Texas at Arlington

University of Texas at Austin

University of Texas at Dallas

University of North Texas

University of North Texas at Dallas

University of North Texas at Frisco

Weatherford College

Aug. 23

Dallas International University

University of Dallas

Aug. 24

Tarleton State University

Texas Tech University

Aug. 28

Hill College

Navarro College

North Central Texas College

Northwood University

Paris Junior College

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Texarkana

Texas State Technical College

Texas Woman's University

Sept. 9

Amberton University