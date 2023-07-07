Back to school: When colleges around Texas begin their 2023-2024 school years

TEXAS, USA — For many of us, it might feel like summer's only just begun. But, for the younger adults across Texas, it's actually almost over.
That's right: For many colleges across Texas, we're just more than a month away until schools begin reopening their doors for the 2023-2024 school year.
To help you get ready, we've prepared a list of start dates for all of the colleges around Texas – the earliest of which get back to class on Monday, Aug. 14, and the last of which kicks things off on Saturday, Sept. 9.
For a look at when all the North Texas ISDs are starting, click here.
Aug. 14
- Paul Quinn
- Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
- Southwestern Christian College
Aug. 16
- Arlington Baptist
Aug. 21
- Baylor University
- Collin College
- Criswell College
- Dallas Baptist University
- Dallas College
- McLennan Community College
- Prairie View A&M
- Southern Methodist University
- Texas A&M University
- Texas Christian University
- Texas State University
- Texas Wesleyan
- The King's University
- University of Texas at Arlington
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Texas at Dallas
- University of North Texas
- University of North Texas at Dallas
- University of North Texas at Frisco
- Weatherford College
Aug. 23
- Dallas International University
- University of Dallas
Aug. 24
- Tarleton State University
- Texas Tech University
Aug. 28
- Hill College
- Navarro College
- North Central Texas College
- Northwood University
- Paris Junior College
- Southwestern Assemblies of God University
- Texas A&M-Commerce
- Texas A&M-Texarkana
- Texas State Technical College
- Texas Woman's University
Sept. 9
- Amberton University
