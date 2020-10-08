Work-home balance 'is going to be a challenge': School year begins virtually for many North Texas families

It's the first week of school for students in some school districts. Parents say the transition to remote learning comes with some challenges.

ARLINGTON, Texas — This is the first week of school for thousands of North Texas students. This school year is presenting new challenges for many families who must embrace virtual learning programs.

The Grier family began Monday by eating breakfast. Parents John and Brianna Grier said they wanted their four children to get back into the normalcy of a school routine.

The Grier children range from first to eighth grade. They say remote learning during a pandemic is rather interesting.

“It’s been a long morning,” Mrs. Grier laughed.

The children attend Uplift Summit. It's among the public schools starting with virtual-only classes this week.

“Even though school is starting today, most of this week will just be getting comfortable, trying to get the kids adjusted. So, they got to meet their teachers today, kind of see who was in the classroom,” Brianna Grier said.

John and Brianna Grier said they intentionally set up at-home learning stations for each child and are using a hands-on instructional strategy. Brianna said she will be working with the two elementary school-aged children, while John will focus on helping their middle schoolers.

The Griers say if schools are allowed to open, as planned, for in-person and hybrid classes in late September, the remote option is something the family will continue considering.

”We chose for our family to do 100% virtual learning,” Brianna Grier said. “We have one child with a weakened immune system. So, we didn’t want to take any chance with any one of them getting sick.”

The parents suggest other families remember that every child learns differently. So, patience will be key.

“It’s going to be a challenge, because now you’re going to have to find the work and home balance as far as assisting your kids when it’s needed,” John Grier explained.

They also suggested finding a circle of support this school year.

“Now is the time to use the phrase ‘it takes a village to raise a child,’” said Brianna Grier.

The couple also said making sure your child’s school has a solid support network and open communication with parents will be key, especially knowing this school year will have its challenges.