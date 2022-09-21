UT Tower to be renovated for first time in its history

This will be the first time the tower has such a project in its 85-year history and it will serve to "enhance and preserve its legacy."

AUSTIN, Texas — The famous tower on the University of Texas at Austin campus will soon be renovated for the first time in its history.

In the 2022 State of the University Address given on Sept. 20, UT President Jay Hartzell announced that the UT Tower will have a restoration and renovation project. This will be the first time the tower has such a project in its 85-year history and it will serve to "enhance and preserve its legacy."

"The Tower endures as a beacon for truth-seekers, academic excellence and achievement, on the very spot where our first learning community gathered," Hartzell said. "Soon, the Tower will shine even brighter."

Details about the project have not been announced yet, but Chairman Kevin Eltife and the UT System Board of Regents are set to announce more information at a later date.

