UT Dallas announces fall semester class options

New health and safety guidelines are being put in place for in-person classes, university officials say.

The University of Texas at Dallas announced Thursday that it will offer flexible class options for students for the fall 2020 semester, university officials confirm.

UT Dallas will offer students options to take classes in person and live on campus or online classes while living at home, officials say.

The University says all classes that are offered on campus will be available as an online course. Residence halls and dining options will also reopen this fall, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the university also said they will offer students access to fitness and recreation facilities, as well as, health and counseling services. Athletics will also resume in the fall, officials say.

New health and safety guidelines are being put in place for in-person classes, university officials say.

All faculty, staff, and students will be required to wear a mask or face covering, seating capacity in classrooms and common areas will be reduced to ensure social distancing, and signs will be placed periodically around campus to remind everyone the importance of social distancing and hand-sanitizing, according to the university.

Facilities management will also sanitize classrooms regularly, buses will be emptied and sanitized after the completion of one route cycle, and hand sanitizer stations will be installed at various locations across campus, according to officials.

UT Dallas' fall semester begins on Aug. 17.