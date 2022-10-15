Named "Big Bertha II," the new bass drum comes after 100 years of service from the original "Big Bertha."

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Longhorn Band is unveiling its new custom-built bass drum, which is even larger than its original drum, at the home game against Iowa State University.

Named "Big Bertha II," the new bass drum comes after 100 years of service from the original "Big Bertha." Both drums will be on the field for the halftime show, after which the original drum will go on display at the Frank Denius Family University of Texas Athletics Hall of Fame.

“We’re not saying goodbye to Big Bertha, but we felt like her centennial was the perfect time to honor her by moving her to the Hall of Fame,” said Longhorn Band Director Cliff Croomes. “We’re excited to introduce Big Bertha II to our fans and to have a new drum that this generation and future generations will be able to enjoy.”

The first Big Bertha, and now the second, hold a large section of history with the Longhorn Band. Big Bertha leads the Longhorn Band members onto the field for football games and is played during the national anthem, "The Eyes of Texas," and after the team scores.

The original drum was commissioned by the University of Chicago in 1922, and then-Longhorn Band Director Morton Crockett purchased the drum for UT in 1954, according to a UT press release. Crockett refurbished the drum and gave it to the then-incoming Longhorn Band Director Vincent DiNino a year later in 1955.

Big Bertha II was built in Austin by A&F Drum Co., which made the new drum even bigger than the original. The second drum now measures over 9.5 feet in diameter and is 55 inches wide, in comparison to the eight feet in diameter and 34.5 inches wide of the original Big Bertha, the release stated.

The new drum, which was made with a proprietary material with aluminum, will be able to play the lowest note ever on a bass drum and is the largest bass drum in the world. Additionally, Big Bertha II will be wirelessly connected to the stadium's sound system.

“Bertha is loud. Big Bertha II will be cacophonous,” Croomes said. “I’m honored to be a part of this transition as we honor our history and plan for our future.”

In the more than 60 years at UT, the original Big Bertha made countless appearances at football games and around the world. In 2015, the drum was shipped to London to play in the Longhorn Alumni Band's appearance at the London New Year's Day Parade. Additionally, the drum traveled to the Rose Bowl, appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and was the subject on an episode of the A&E show "Shipping Wars."