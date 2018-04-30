The University of North Texas has proposed a 5,000-student Frisco campus that would cost at least $100 million to build, according to a memo from the City of Frisco.

Plans for the campus involve as much as 147 acres of land in northern Frisco, about 10 miles away from the existing UNT satellite campus in Frisco.

The new branch campus would include academic buildings, a library, housing, “student life,” wellness and administration buildings, the memo says.

Construction of the campus would begin by March of 2022 and take place in three phases.

Phase one would take place on a 50-acre plot of land at the southwest corner of Preston Road and Panther Creek Parkway currently owned by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation. Upon “substantial completion” of phase one, another 50 acres would become available for a second phase of construction, and UNT would have the option to purchase another 47 acres for a third phase.

The land designated for the proposed branch campus is part of 390 acres the City of Frisco bought from Brinkmann Ranch in February.

A building at 6170 Research Road would also be purchased and renovated as part of the plan.

UNT’s New College of Frisco, on Internet Boulevard just north of the Sam Rayburn Tollway, opened in January of 2016 and offers multiple undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

UNT also has satellite campuses in Gainesville, McKinney and downtown Dallas.

