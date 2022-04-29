UNT student named 2022 Student of the Year by medical association

“With a background in public health policy, I came to medical school hoping to find an organization where I could continue that work,” Kate Russell said.

DENTON, Texas — A North Texas college student is receiving a state award for her work in the medical field, the Texas Medical Association announced Friday.

The Texas Medical Association Medical Student Section recognized Kate Russell, a second-year medical student at the University of North Texas, with its 2022 Student of the Year award.

Russell is a part of her university's Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is the immediate past president of the Texas Medical Association's medical student chapter. Russell said she is passionate about organized medicine and advocacy.

“I was honored when I realized that I had been selected as the Student of the Year at the TMA Winter Conference in January,” Russell said.

This organization's House of Delegates policymaking body officially announced Russell’s award in Houston during TexMed, the Texas Medical Association's annual conference.

“With a background in public health policy, I came to medical school hoping to find an organization where I could continue that work,” Russell said. “TMA provides so many opportunities for medical students to advocate for our profession and our patients, and it empowers us to become part of the policymaking process.”

Joshua Baker, a fellow Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine student, nominated Russell.

“She has truly exemplified what excellent leadership and commitment to TMA looks like as president of our chapter at TCOM this past year,” Baker said.

Baker also said after a year of COVID-19 limiting what the organization could do, this past year Russell “helped to cultivate the team that was able to create a slew of events” like a flu vaccine clinic for low-income Fort Worth residents.

Russell is also a regular Walk With a Doc event organizer, inviting members of the community to walk with physicians and medical students for exercise and connection with the medical community in the program backed by the Texas Medical Association.

Russell graduated with a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Baylor University. She has a master of science degree in public health from Emory University and will graduate from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine with her medical degree in 2024.