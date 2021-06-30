Two North Texans head to Scripps Spelling Bee Finals

"The more you examine the words the patterns become clearer and that's how I really study the most difficult words," said Bharatia.

DALLAS — Two finalists in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee are from North Texas. Vivinsha Veduru is 10 years old and the youngest of the 11 finalists headed to Orlando, Florida. Vivinsha is heading into the sixth grade at Bear Creek Intermediate in Keller ISD.

Dhroov Bharatia, 12, is from Wilson Middle School in Plano ISD and represents the Dallas Sports Commission. Both students beat out hundreds of other students in preliminary rounds that included six words and three vocabulary sections.

"I'm feeling a blend between excited and nervous," said Vivinsha.

Both have ramped up training with one week left. Dhroov is now up to four hours a day really studying the patterns in words. Vivinsha is now up to six hours of training every day, and that includes her family randomly throwing out words all day.

"They just say 'Spell this!' and I spell it," Vivinsha said.

The common misconception people have is that the competitors memorize the words. Instead, Dhroov tells WFAA it is more about recognizing the patterns within the word depending on its origin.

"The more you examine the words the patterns become clearer and that's how I really study the most difficult words," said Dhroov.

Vivinsha has dreams of becoming an environmental scientist and wants to study global warming. Dhroov wants to be a computer engineer and sees parallels in his proficiency in the spoken language to computer language. Vivinsha and Dhroov credit their families for preparing them for this competition because it often takes long days of preparation and sacrifice.

"Whether it's a hard word or easy word they are always very encouraging and help me a lot," Dhroov said.