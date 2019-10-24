Three elementary schools in the Dallas Independent School District will resume classes Thursday following a three-day closure caused by storm damage.
Dozens of schools across the metroplex were affected for days by the storms that hit the area Sunday night and generated nine different tornadoes, but Dallas ISD was hit particularly hard.
Several Dallas ISD schools began classes again on Wednesday, but at different locations than their now-destroyed or severely damaged school buildings.
Others were still out Wednesday due to power outages caused by the storm damage in the area.
Power was restored overnight, however, for Cigarroa, Kramer and Burnet Elementary Schools, so those students and teachers will head back to class Thursday morning, Dallas ISD said in a tweet.
Pershing Elementary School still does not have power, though, so its students and staff will go to Loos Field House on Thursday.
