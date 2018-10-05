Raymond Mortimer demanded that you think. Not just recite or regurgitate, but actually think about the world around you.

I was in High School while the war in Vietnam was going on in Asia, living on a military base in Spain. Mr. Mortimer started his class by making insulting comments about George Washington. Not because he believed them, but because he wanted to get a reaction from us.

He would not accept that the things he was saying about Washington were derogatory to us because Washington was America’s first President. He wanted to know why we disagree with the things he was saying.

Some spoke out about how we should just love our country and its history and question nothing, others merely parroted lines they’d heard at home.

Mr. Mortimer said if that’s all we thought about, we were headed toward failure... and he questioned our worthiness as America’s next generation. We were living in Francisco Franco’s Spain for God’s sake! Some of our parents had just come from or were headed to Vietnam… some of our classmates would be there too when we graduated. There was no excuse for us to not be more aware of the world in which we lived than high school students who were living in the United States.

I remember he made me read “The Godfather” with the understanding that although it was fiction... many of the events between the covers actually happened.

That experience whetted my appetite for history.

