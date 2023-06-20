Texas A&M breaking ground on Fort Worth law and education building

The groundbreaking will be held Wednesday morning. It is the first of several buildings at the university's new Fort Worth campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas A&M University will break ground on an education building in Fort Worth this week, the first of its new campus planned for the city.

The Law and Education building's groundbreaking will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the first of the university's new research and innovation campus, and the first phase in the university's project.

Texas A&M-Fort Worth will be a three-building complex on the southeast side of downtown, where the Texas A&M University of Law is currently located.

The university said the goal is to have the Law and Education facility finished by 2025.

The university has two more facilities planned for the campus: the Research and Innovation Building, which will bring together businesses and Texas A&M agencies, and the Gateway Building, which will have classrooms, meeting spaces and a conference center.

"Our goal is to spur business and job growth in one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities and throughout North Texas," Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp said in a statement. "This is a gamechanger for everyone involved."

The campus is being financed by the university system, the city of Fort Worth, Tarrant County and private donators.