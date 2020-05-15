As TEA allows outdoor graduation ceremonies, districts turn to Arlington’s stadiums

Texas Rangers officials said that they are in the process of finalizing information for health and safety protocols to meet standards during the COVID-19 era.

Fifteen districts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are planning outdoor graduations at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field and the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Texas Education Agency released guidelines for graduations on May 5, which allow for in-person outdoor ceremonies. In rural counties with less than five cases of COVID-19, ceremonies can take place between May 15 and May 31. In other counties, outdoor ceremonies are allowed on or after June 1, the TEA said.

The districts of Mansfield, Burleson, Forney, Grand Prairie, Azle and others will hold graduation ceremonies at the new Texas Rangers ballpark. Arlington ISD will hold ceremonies at AT&T Stadium.

"We will be taking all precautions and that will include cleaning between ceremonies as well as a lot of social distancing," said John Blake, Executive Vice President of Communications for the Rangers.

Azle ISD

Among the first districts to use the new Globe Life Field is Azle ISD at 7:30 p.m. May 30.

Burleson ISD

Burleson ISD will hold commencement ceremonies on June 6 at Globe Life Field.

"Using the new stadium’s convertible roof, graduates and their families will experience the new ballpark before it opens, celebrating students as they walk across a stage set up on the field to receive their diploma," a district statement said.

Globe Life Field will host commencement ceremonies for Burleson Collegiate High School, Burleson High School, and Centennial High School.

Arlington ISD

Arlington ISD changed previous plans and will now hold ceremonies at AT&T Stadium from June 5 through June 7. More than 4,000 seniors at seven high schools will graduate at the stadium.

“High school graduation is one of the most significant moments of a young person’s life,” said Charlotte Jones, vice president and chief brand officer of the Dallas Cowboys. “It is also very meaningful for the parents of all of the students who are reaching this milestone. We are so very proud to be able to, in our own way, help to make this event as special as it can possibly be in these most difficult of times. Arlington is the home of AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys, and all of the students of the AISD are part of our family. We want you to enjoy this day and remember it forever.”

2020 Graduation Schedule:

Lamar High School: 3:30 p.m. June 5

Arlington High School: 10 a.m. June 6

Seguin High School: 3 p.m. June 6

Martin High School: 8 p.m. June 6

Arlington Collegiate High School: 10 a.m. June 7

Bowie High School: 3 p.m. June 7

Sam Houston High School: 8 p.m. June 7

Forney ISD

Graduation will be June 1 at Globe Life Field, the district announced on Facebook. Graduating seniors will cross home plate during the ceremony, district leaders said on Facebook. No further details were available.

Grand Prairie ISD

Grand Prairie ISD is preparing seniors for a "once-in-a-lifetime experience during this unique time in our history" at the Globe Life Field.

"This move to Globe Life Field ensures we can accommodate a reasonable number of guests safely and comfortably," the district said in a statement. "More information about the number of tickets per graduate and procedures for receiving tickets will come from campus principals."

The new schedule of ceremonies is as follows:

South Grand Prairie High School: 2:30 p.m. June 4

Dubiski Career High School: 7:30 p.m. June 4

Grand Prairie High School: 1:30 p.m. June 5

Crosswinds Accelerated High School: 5:30 p.m. June 5

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy/Young Women’s Leadership Academy/Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute: 8:30 p.m. June 5

Irving ISD

Irving ISD will be the first graduation at the ballpark on May 29.

Singley Academy: 2:30 p.m. May 29

MacArthur High School: 7:30 p.m. May 29

Irving High School: 9:30 a.m. May 30

Nimitz High School: 2:30 p.m. May 30

Birdville ISD

Birdville ISD is holding their graduation at Globe Life Field.

Shannon High: 4 p.m June 13

Richland High: 8 p.m. June 13

Birdville High: 4 p.m. June 14

Haltom High: 8 p.m. June 14

Keller ISD

Seniors will graduate from Keller ISD at Globe Life Field at 7:30 p.m. from June 26 to June 29. Specified campuses and dates will be announced at a later date.

Mansfield ISD

Mansfield ISD will hold graduation ceremonies from June 2 to June 3 at Globe Life Field.

"Amidst the social distancing guidelines set due to the coronavirus outbreak, it was overwhelmingly clear that the desire of the MISD community was to hold a traditional ceremony as long as the proper safety precautions were taken," the district said online.

Legacy High School: 9:30 a.m. June 2

Summit High School: 2:30 p.m. June 2

Timberview High School: 7:30 p.m. June 2

Lake Ridge High School: 9:30 a.m. June 3

Mansfield High School: 2:30 p.m. June 3

Frontier High School: 7:30 p.m. June 3

Mesquite ISD

Mesquite ISD will hold ceremonies on June 7 and 8 at Globe Life Park.

North Mesquite High School: 9:30 a.m. June 7

Poteet High School & Mesquite Academy: 2:30 p.m. June 7

Mesquite High School: 7:30 p.m. June 7

West Mesquite High School: 2:30 p.m. June 8

John Horn High School: 7:30 p.m. June 8

Red Oak ISD

Red Oak is also holding ceremonies at Globe Life Park on May 31.

"Our goal is to provide a wonderful ceremony in a safe, healthy environment," the district said.

Red Oak High School: 2:30 p.m. May 31

Rockwall ISD

Seniors at Rockwall ISD will get their diploma when ceremonies are held in June at Globe Life Park.

"Rockwall ISD Class of 2020, you are important! It’s time to honor and celebrate you with a graduation ceremony that matches your caliber of excellence!" the district said online.



Rockwall High School: 7:30 p.m. June 9

Rockwall-Heath High School: 7:30 p.m. June 10, 7:30 p.m.

Other districts that plan on holding ceremonies at the new ballpark include Everman, Kennedale and White Settlement, Rangers officials said.