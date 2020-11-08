Tarrant County Health issues school reopening guidelines, saying 'remote learning is safest'

The department reiterated the continuing high rate of community spread of COVID-19 as parents and government leaders push for in-person lessons.

Tarrant County Public Health released school guidance on Friday for districts reopening with widespread community transmission of COVID-19. Many districts in the county are giving students the option to learn in-person later this month.

The guidance was in response to the non-binding legal letter written by Attorney General Ken Paxton on July 28, which said that local health departments can't issue sweeping orders to close schools.

The department said at this present time, remote learning is safest. There were 204 new cases reported in the county on Tuesday. By Aug. 8, the average number of cases per week were doubling every 38 days, health officials said.

Parents and students have protested to reopen schools. Meanwhile, teachers have voiced concerns over their districts' reopening plans. A teacher at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD resigned from her position during a school board meeting.

"With parental, student, and governmental desires to return children to classes in our area, the Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) feels compelled to re-iterate the continuing high rate of COVID-19 transmission within the county," the department said in their guidance.

Districts should consider work modifications for employees who have significant co-morbidities which may place them at risk for adverse outcomes of COVID-19, the department said.

The guidance includes six metrics, because the department "warns that in-person teaching will subject students, teachers, and staff to an increased risk of acquiring COVID-19 until the following community metrics are met."

The department says these metrics could help prevent schools from going through repeated cycles of reopening and closing in-person activities.

Tarrant County metrics for safer in-person instruction:

✓ The seven-day moving average percentage of people who test positive (Positivity Rate) is 10% or less, ideally less than 5%. The lower the positivity rate, the less likely COVID-19 will be introduced into the schools.

✓ The rate of cases reported for Tarrant County needs to be 100 cases per 100,000 population, or less than 2000 cases per week.

✓ At least the last 4 weeks of data showing stable or declining case counts. This is to compensate for incomplete data in the most recent 2 weeks due to typical reporting lags.

✓ The seven day moving average for COVID Like Illness (CLI) percent should be trending lower for at least the last 2 weeks.

✓ The percent of hospital beds occupied in Tarrant County by COVID-19 cases at or below 10%.

✓ ISDs and/or school have presented plans for reopening, including the elements outlined in this guide, to TCPH LHA and as applicable to Arlington and Burleson Local Health Authorities (LHA) for review and comments.

The department also says there should be no group or extracurricular activities that involve close contact with groups of students and teachers.

“Delay start of contact sports and other activities which enhance spread of COVID-19 (including activities such as singing, playing wind and brass instruments, etc.) until community transmission in Tarrant County has fallen to acceptably safe levels for two weeks or greater,” the guidance reads.

In the event of a COVID-19 outbreak, schools should have designated rooms on campus for isolating ill students.

If a student or teacher has a confirmed case of COVID-19, the classroom should be closed for 24 hours prior to cleaning, the county said. Additionally, if the close contacts of a positive case of COVID-19 cannot be easily identified, the school should be closed for 24 hours prior to cleaning.