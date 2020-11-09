Most schools in Tarrant County recommended for hybrid learning, according to health department

The county created a dashboard to help school leaders and parents understand coronavirus trends in their area and what the health department recommends.

Tarrant County Public Health recommendations say most schools can be open for hybrid learning of both in-person and virtual, according to the county's school dashboard.

Each school is mapped out in a high school attendance zone. The attendance zones are shaded in either red, meaning all-virtual learning is recommended; yellow, meaning hybrid learning of in-person and virtual is recommended; or green, meaning all students are learning in-person at school buildings.

On Friday, the dashboard showed that the county is mostly yellow, meaning hybrid learning is encouraged.

Some high school attendance zones are considered red, including Western Hills High School, R.L. Paschal High School, Benbrook Middle High School, Amon Carter Riverside High School, North Side High School, Dunbar High School and Polytechnic High School.

A case rate for a high school could turn red if there are more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The map can be filtered by different school districts.

The dashboard is updated every Monday.

The health department is using the seven-day average of the hospital bed occupancy rate, lab-confirmed cases, and positivity rate, and the two-week trend as metrics for the dashboard.

If one of the school's metrics is red, then the district is considered red and the health department recommends virtual learning.

These schools are each in red because the case rate is 106.44 cases per 100,000 residents in the district: Benbrook Middle High School, Amon Carter Riverside High School, Dunbar High School and Western Hills HIgh School.

R.L. Paschal High School is in red because the rate per 100,000 residents in the district is 106.44. It also has a high case rate in the attendance zone rate with 435.02 cases per 100,000 residents.

North Side High School has a high district rate of 106.44 cases per 100,000 residents. It also has a high case rate in the attendance zone with 172.36 cases per 100,000 residents.