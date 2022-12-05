Steph Curry to graduate from Davidson College

Steph Curry, a two-time NBA MVP and three-time champion, earned his degree in sociology from Davidson College, over a decade after turning pro.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native and NBA superstar Steph Curry will graduate from Davidson College as a member of the class of 2022 Sunday, the school announced.

Curry, who led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight as a sophomore in 2008, turned pro in 2009, just one semester short of finishing his degree. Curry re-enrolled at Davidson for the spring semester and worked with two faculty members to complete the necessary coursework for his degree in sociology.

Curry will not attend Sunday's commencement ceremony but his name will be called. Davidson College said Curry will be presented with his diploma when he's able to return to campus in the future.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference Finals over the weekend by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors will play the winner of Sunday's game seven between Phoenix and Dallas.

Curry graduated from Charlotte Christian School and is considered one of, if not the best shooter in NBA history. He holds the NBA record for 3-point shots, surpassing Ray Miller's mark set in 2011. He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and 2016, and has appeared in eight All-Star games.

