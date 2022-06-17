'So grateful': Anonymous donor pays tuition for dozens of TCU med school students

An anonymous family donated the tuition money for all 60 students in the TCU School of Medicine's Class of 2024.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Dozens of TCU med school students got a good surprise this week: Their tuition for the 2022-23 school year will be covered.

An anonymous family donated the tuition money for all 60 students in the TCU School of Medicine's Class of 2024 for this upcoming school year, the university announced in a news release.

“This gift is meaningful beyond words. For the students in this class, it is truly powerful and will have a profound effect on their future,” founding Dean Stuart D. Flynn, M.D. said in a news release. “I am honored and humbled by this tremendous gift to our students that will have a momentous impact on their lives and those they serve in the community.”

This isn't the first major gift for the Class of 2024, which began classes in July 2020. Their second year of tuition was covered by an anonymous couple in a gift announced last year.

This year's anonymous gift came from a family that's supported the medical school in several ways, providing partial scholarships and stipends for student research across all four classes, the university said in a release.

“I am grateful for the phenomenal generosity of this donor family,” TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said. “Our students will finish medical school and go on to serve thousands of patients throughout their lives, in our community and well beyond."

The tuition donations have happened for other classes at the school, too, including the inaugural class in July 2019.

TCU said the average medical school student will graduate with more than $250,000 in loan debt.