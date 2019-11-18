DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb school officials say a group of older students and a teen that was not a student got on a school bus carrying elementary school kids and "attacked" them.

The incident reportedly happened Monday morning on a bus along Hollyhock Terrace in Decatur and involved Snapfinger Elementary School students, the school said.

The district says two middle school students, one high school student, and an 18-year-old got on the bus and attacked the students. One elementary school student had to be transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

DeKalb County School District Police responded immediately and investigated and obtained warrants for the high school student and the 18-year-old non-student, the district said in a statement.

Two middle school students were also arrested and taken to juvenile intake.

"The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority," the district said in their statement.

It is unclear how the group got on the bus, how many students were on the bus at the time or how exactly they were attacked. 11Alive has asked the district those questions and will update this story with details when provided.

