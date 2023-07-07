Back to school: When ISDs around North Texas begin their 2023-2024 school years

School districts around the region will begin the new school year in a month. Here's a list of exactly when each district is starting the year.

DALLAS — For many of us, it might feel like summer's only just begun. But, for the younger population's across North Texas, it's actually almost over.

That's right: For many ISDs across North Texas, we're just more than a month away until schools begin reopening their doors for the 2023-2024 school year.

To help you and your kids get ready, we've prepared a list of start dates for all of the school districts around North Texas -- the earliest of which get back to class on Monday, August 7, and the last of which kicks things off on Tuesday, August 29.

Also, if your child/children are in need of school supplies, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is holding his annual back-to-school fair and registration is open for the 2023 Tarrant County Back to School Roundup.

Aug. 7

Anna ISD

Community ISD

Gainesville ISD

Mesquite ISD

Mineral Wells ISD

Palo Pinto ISD

Quinlan ISD

Aug. 8

Corsicana ISD

Garland ISD

Godley ISD

Aug. 9

Castleberry ISD

Frisco ISD

Italy ISD

Keene ISD

Lake Dallas ISD

Lewisville ISD

Lovejoy ISD

McKinney ISD

Montague ISD

Plano ISD

Prosper ISD

Rio Vista ISD

Terrell ISD

Aug. 10

Allen ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Commerce ISD

Crowley ISD

Decatur ISD

Denton ISD

Duncanville ISD

Ennis ISD

Forney ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Little Elm ISD

Maypearl ISD

Palestine ISD

Princeton ISD

Red Oak ISD

Van Alstyne ISD

Waxahachie ISD

Wylie ISD

Aug. 14

Cedar Hill ISD

DeSoto ISD

Dallas ISD

Everman ISD

Fort Worth ISD

Grand Prairie ISD

Greenville ISD

Irving ISD

Lake Worth ISD

Lancaster ISD

Richardson ISD

Rockwall ISD

Aug. 15

Coppell ISD

Crandall ISD

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Granbury ISD

Highland Park ISD

Itasca ISD

Joshua ISD

Kemp ISD

Kennedale ISD

Midlothian ISD

Royse City ISD

Southlake Carroll ISD

Aug. 16

Aledo ISD

Arlington ISD

Aubrey ISD

Azle ISD

Birdville ISD

Burleson ISD

Canton ISD

Celina ISD

Cleburne ISD

Glen Rose ISD

Jacksboro ISD

Kaufman ISD

Keller ISD

Krum ISD

Malakoff ISD

Mansfield ISD

Northwest ISD

Ponder ISD

Sanger ISD

Sunnyvale ISD

Weatherford ISD

White Settlement ISD

Aug. 17

Alvarado ISD

Argyle ISD

Mabank ISD

Rains ISD

Van ISD

Aug. 29