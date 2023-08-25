More than 400 backpacks filled with school supplies delivered to Dallas ISD schools after donation to WFAA

WFAA proudly partnered with United to Learn, a Dallas-based non-profit education organization, to identify five schools to receive the free backpacks.

DALLAS — Friday kicked off with a big delivery of free backpacks at five Dallas ISD schools.

Employees from Invitation Homes packed more than 400 backpacks with school supplies and donated them to WFAA’s 2023 Back to School Supplies Drive in early August.

Friday morning, volunteers loaded up their cars with dozens of the backpacks for delivery.

Schools receiving backpacks included WB Miller Elementary School, JP Starks Elementary School, Budd Elementary School, John Neely Bryan Elementary School and HS Thompson Elementary School.

School administrators will facilitate distribution of the backpacks.

In addition to the donated backpacks, supporters of WFAA’s Back to School Supplies Drive purchased more than 1,000 items from a curated Amazon Wish List.

WFAA partnered with a second north Texas education non-profit, Education Opens Doors, to collect and distribute the donated supplies.