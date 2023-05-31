Dallas ISD schools rank among nation's best, report says

Dallas ISD has 38 high schools in the U.S. News & World Report national rankings – 11 of which rank in the top 100 in Texas, specifically.

DALLAS — The nation's top schools – ranked by U.S. News & World Report – include numerous North Texas schools, especially Dallas ISD ones.

When looking at the Texas-specific rankings, four of the top 10 are Dallas ISD schools. Nationally, all four of those schools rank in the top 50.

Here is a look:

Dallas ISD schools

The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) – No. 1 in Texas, No. 8 national

Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School – No. 2 in Texas, No. 20 national

Science and Engineering Magnet School (SEM) – No. 3 in Texas, No. 22 national

Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet – No. 6 in Texas, No. 48 national

Trinidad Garza Early College at Mt View – No. 14 in Texas, No. 118 national

School of Health Professions – No. 25 in Texas, No. 141 national

School of Business and Management – No. 31 in Texas, No. 173 national

Booker T. Washington SPVA – No. 36 in Texas, No. 219 national

Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy – No. 47 in Texas, No. 272 national

Highland Park High School – No. 49 in Texas, No. 281 national

Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde proudly tweeted about the schools' accomplishment:

"Folks, I’ve got a tweet storm for the deluge of good news in the latest @USNewsEducation ranking of the best high schools in Texas. Dallas ISD has 38 high schools – 11 of which rank in the top 100 in Texas! In fact, the top 3 in Texas are DISD schools!"

Other non-Dallas ISD top performing schools in North Texas, according to the U.S. News & World Report ranking, include:

Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy (Grand Prairie) – No. 15 in Texas, No. 120 national

Young Women's Leadership Academy (Fort Worth) – No. 21 in Texas, No. 130 national

Imagine International Academy of North Texas (McKinney) – No. 23 in Texas, No. 135 national

Uplift Education-North Hills Prep High School (Irving) – No. 32 in Texas, No. 180 national

Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute (Grand Prairie) – No. 40 in Texas, No. 232 national

Texas Academy of Biomedical (Fort Worth) – No. 44 in Texas, No. 258 national

To check out the full list, click here.