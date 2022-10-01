Richardson ISD parents have mixed feelings on mask policy

Monday night presented the first opportunity for parents to voice concerns over the district's mask requirement policy.

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Richardson ISD board will soon be faced with a decision whether to extend the mask requirement beyond the month of January.

Omicron has resulted in a spike in infections among students and teachers and staff. The district decided to impose a mask requirement on all its campuses.

"This schizophrenic decision making erodes trust. It's odd this obsession with masking," said one parent.

"Please put health and safety ahead of politics, school masking works," said another parent.

The district had required masks at the beginning of the school year despite the governor's order banning all mandates.

"My family actively and intentionally chose to relocate because of your example," said one parent.

Richardson ISD keeps a tally on infections. There are 1,042 active cases among students and 301 teachers and staff with COVID.

"If mask mandates haven't changed anything in the last four month, they're not going to change anything in the next three weeks," said another parent.

One mother was emotional when talking about her 8-year-old who required an exemption and did not receive one.

"She struggles, this is a problem. I'm pleading with you make it optional for parents who need the option," said the parent.