Registration is open for 27th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back-to-School Fair: Here’s what you need to know

DALLAS — We know summer officially just started, but if Dallas families want a jump on receiving school supplies, registration is now open for the 27th annual Dallas Mayor’s Back-to-School Fair.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 at Fair Park’s centennial and automobile buildings -- located at 3809 Grand Avenue.

The fair is a collaborative partnership between the City of Dallas, Dallas ISD, nonprofits, corporations and community volunteers. During the fair, Dallas students in grades Pre-K through 12 and their families will be provided with essential school supplies, valuable services and resources.

All families are required to pre-register to attend the event. Visit https://www.mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com/ to do so.

Here are the eligibility requirements

Families need to meet certain income requirements and must be Dallas residents to be eligible for the event.

For Dallas ISD students, families must provide proof that the student attends a Dallas ISD school by providing student ID number.