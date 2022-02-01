Here's what North Texas school districts are saying about returning to class from holiday break with COVID cases surging

Some districts are changing protocols ahead of students and staff returning to school.

DALLAS — As students and staff get ready to return to the classroom from holiday break, North Texas is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the recent emergence of the omicron variant.

WFAA reached out to numerous school districts to ask if they had any plans to implement new health and safety protocols or change current procedures amid the surge.

Some districts responded over the weekend with statements regarding their plans. Here's what you should know as students make their return.

Dallas ISD

In-person classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to school officials. Campus nurses will be available to test campus staff and students. School officials will also have a central testing site at the William H. Cotton Service Center at 3701 S. Lamar. People can get COVID tests from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Denton ISD

Denton ISD officials say they do not anticipate any changes to the district's current procedures when students return to class on Thursday, Jan. 6.

You can find Denton ISD's COVID-19 health protocols here.

Duncanville ISD

Duncanville ISD will continue to have a mask mandate in place for anyone who enters our schools or district facilities, according to a letter sent from Superintendent Marc Smith Sunday.

The district is offering free testing to staff and students who are symptomatic. Students will need parent consent before a COVID-19 test can be administered, according to district officials.

Garland ISD

As of Sunday, there have not been any discussions about any changes, according to Garland ISD officials. The district will continue following cleaning protocols and strongly encouraging the use of masks.

Grand Prairie ISD

At this time, Grand Prairie ISD has no plans to delay the start of the semester on Tuesday or alter its current protocols, according to district officials. Schools will continue to strongly encourage masks, social distancing where possible, wash hands frequently and make hand sanitizer available. District leaders say they will also encourage parents not to send children to school if they are ill.

Joshua ISD

Joshua ISD plans to stick with its current procedures. District leaders say they will continue to monitor its COVID case count. Leaders will also consult with local and state officials on any possible changes to its procedures.

Lancaster ISD

Lancaster ISD released a press release that says students will not return to in-person learning this week.

Instead, the district will implement its district-wide instructional pivot process so students can attend school virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Friday, Jan. 7.

Midlothian ISD

Midlothian ISD students will return to school as planned on Wednesday, Jan. 5, to begin the spring semester, according to district officials.

The district will continue to strongly encourage wearing masks at district facilities and is recommending a ten-day quarantine at this time. District officials will continue to update their COVID-19 Tracker with the first update of the new year occurring Monday, Jan. 3.