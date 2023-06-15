Mesquite ISD mandating clear backpacks for upcoming school year

MESQUITE, Texas — All students in Mesquite Independent School District will have to use clear bags only for the upcoming school year. The district announced its new clear bag policy on Thursday.
NOTE: The video above was uploaded in July 2022.
Students will only be allowed to use clear backpacks, purses, and totes while on campus. All items in the bags must be visible, but students can have a small nonclear bag for personal items like money and hygiene will be available.
Mesquite ISD plans to provide one clear backpack for free if a student asks for one.
Elementary students can get their backpack on at their campus either on School Supply Drop-Off Night (Aug. 3), or on the first day of school. Middle and high school students can get their backpacks on their first day of school.
Mesquite ISD officials said the clear bag policy will help their "ongoing efforts to enhance safety for students and staff members." They plan to release more details soon.
Last month, Dallas ISD also announced a clear bag policy for the 2023-2024 school year for all of its students. The district previously required clear backpacks only for students in the 6-12th grade for 2022-2023.
"A clear backpack policy alone does not ensure complete security. This proactive measure is just one of several updates to enhance student and campus safety," the district said in a news release.