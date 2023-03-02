Not so fast: Mesquite ISD cuts plan for 4-day school week after concerns raised

Mesquite ISD had considered joining other (smaller) school districts using a four-day school week in response to an "extreme teacher shortage" across the country.

MESQUITE, Texas — After considering moving to a four-day school week, Mesquite ISD has announced it will not be making the change, citing "concerns about a negative impact on learning and achievement."

In February, the district announced its intentions to consider moving to the four-day school week in response to an "extreme teacher shortage" across the country. Doing so would have made Mesquite ISD the largest North Texas district to make the move to a new schedule.

The move to four-day school weeks has picked up over the last year but mostly in smaller districts that have faced staffing shortages during the pandemic.

The Mineral Wells, Tioga, Chico and Anna school districts have all switched to four-day school weeks.

After the administration presented information and research to the school board, the district's superintendent informed the Board that he will not be recommending a 4-day instructional week at this time, district officials told WFAA.

A new proposed calendar will be brought to the board for its approval on Monday, March 6, the district added.

The new draft calendar will seek to address the issues of teacher workload, planning time, professional learning and work/life balance.

According to a presentation from the school district, the concerns over a four-day school week included: Lack of Friday supervision for middle school and high school students; long school days because of extended hours on the four days in class; limited extra-curricular time; children who live in unsafe homes and have security by going to school; and decreased access to specialized school services.