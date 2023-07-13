Lake Worth ISD enacting optional clear bag policy for upcoming school year

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Another school district in North Texas is implementing rules for clear backpacks for the upcoming school year, but this one will not be mandatory for students.
Lake Worth ISD announced on July 11 that they will have their Clear Bag Policy for the 2023-2024 school year. The next day, they updated their announcement saying this year will be a "transition year" for the policy, meaning the clear bags will be optional for now.
"Families are strongly encouraged to use a clear/mesh backpack or bag for their students," the district wrote in a statement. "As the district continually evaluates safety protocols to ensure school safety, we want to be thoughtful of our families' priorities, which includes safety."
The Clear Bag Policy will still remain mandatory for sporting events during the year. No other bags will be allowed inside the football stadiums or gyms.
