Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board approves revision for challenging and purchasing books

GRAPEVINE, Texas — During Monday night’s Grapevine-Colleyville ISD school board meeting, the board of trustees approved a revision to the district’s book review policy in a 7-0 vote.

According to the agenda item, the revision aimed to “make the policy clearer and easier to understand.”

The district’s book review policy has been in place since last August.

The revision further explains definitions of what is deemed inappropriate in books. It also clarifies materials available with parental consent.

Furthermore, the revision gives specific instructions for challenging books and purchasing them.

The policy revisions reduce the time period in which a book that remains in the library after a formal challenge process may be challenged again. It also reduces the time a book that is removed from the collection may be eligible for consideration.

During the meeting, GCISD school board president Shannon Braun said the revision is a result of feedback from librarians and teachers who had questions about how to execute the policy.

“We worked with the policy for a year, we’re clarifying things and making things easier,” Braun said.

Trustee Becky St. John, who voted in approval of the revision, raised several questions and concerns about the policy prior to the vote.

“I didn’t see as much inclusion as parents here that I would like to see,” St. John said.

St. John said she appreciates that the revision speeds up and simplifies the book reordering process.