Here's where and when DFW families can get free school supplies

Many local leaders are looking to help students as they prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.

TEXAS, USA — August is approaching and so is the upcoming school year, so supply shopping is in session.

The way these prices are set up, though, it looks like they're trying to teach people's wallets a lesson.

However, there are some local events that are looking to help families prepare for 2022-2023. Here's where you can pick up new backpacks, supplies and more across the Dallas-Fort Worth area:

Saturday, July 30

Dallas

Dallas ISD students can prep for the new school year with HHM Health. From 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., kids can get free school supplies, clear backpacks, school physicals and immunization. (Note: Children must be present to get a backpack)

Community members can also savor the final moments of summer with snow scones and other free items from local vendors.

Friday, August 5

Dallas

The Dallas Mayor's Back to School Fair offers school supplies to Dallas families in need. This year's fair will be held Friday, Aug. 5, at Fair Park's Centennial and Automobile buildings.

Important: In order to receive the supplies, you must pre-register by Monday, Aug. 1.

Saturday, August 6

Grand Prairie

Abundant Life Church is hosting its annual Community Health Fair & Back to School Bash. All parents and kids are invited to get free school supplies, a backpack, health screenings, immunizations.

The fair will also include indoor and games in addition to food, prizes and bounce houses.

This event will run from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. It's a free event, but attendees need to register in advance.

Location: Abundant Life Assembly of God, 3829 S Carrier Pkwy, 75052

Sunday, August 7

Fort Worth

Chosen Vessel Cathedral Church is inviting everyone to their Back 2 School Bash, not only for supplies, but also to receive prayer and support.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. at the church, providing students with free school supplies (including 500 backpacks), haircuts for school-age students, and community resources.

"Every single thing that you need from notebooks to two pencils, mechanical pencils, crayons, colored pencils, notepads, USB drives," said youth pastor Erick Bowens.

Saturday, August 13

Dallas

The For Oak Cliff organization is aiming to go above and beyond with their 8th annual Infinity Back to School Festival.

Starting at 10 a.m., the event will have free backpacks for 3,000 students to pick up, in addition to other school supplies. They'll be "first come, first serve" and students are required to have a wristband.

Note: The organization told WFAA that they order backpacks months before Dallas ISD announced their requirement for clear and mesh backpacks.

While you're there, grab a plate or two of free food (vegan options includes) and snow cones. Kids can enjoy the bounce house, dunk tank and more while teens and parents can attend job fairs. There will also be live performances and opportunities for voter registrations and health screenings.