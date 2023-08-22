Fort Worth ISD principal, staff aim to keep students safe and cool amid ongoing A/C issues

Cesar Chavez Primary canceled outside recess due to hot weather to keep students safe. Teachers check the classroom thermostat first thing every day.

FORT WORTH, Texas — When the air conditioning at Cesar Chavez Primary broke down, the principal made some quick adjustments to make sure students stayed cool -- which have been implemented regularly.

Principal Monica Ordaz has been school leader at Cesar Chavez Primary for more than 10 years. She's overseen the education of many families with multiple children attending her school.

Over the years, she's had to pivot at a moments notice to keep the education process going, including through inclement weather like the record-breaking temperatures in North Texas.

"It's so hot outside right now," said Ordaz.

Due to the Texas heat, Ordaz has made a rule to consistently check the temperatures in every classroom. She has learned in her many years as a principal that students just don't learn when they are not comfortable.

Ordaz has started a new morning ritual since the start of the school year.

Ordaz said, "Every morning, we check to make sure everything is functioning. And yeah, that's essential. It's one of the essential things that we look for in the school building."

Chavez Primary experienced HVAC issues this week, which left the school office and a couple of classrooms without A/C. Fortunately, they already had a backup plan to move students to cooler classrooms. There is technology throughout the building that helps too.

"We have sensors to make sure that the rooms are kept at a comfortable temperature," said Ordaz.

Fort Worth ISD has dealt with HVAC challenges across the district since the start of the new school year. The district has allocated about $11 million to repair and upgrade HVAC systems at several of its campuses. Since the Texas heat is ongoing, for now, the principal has changed regular outdoor activities too.