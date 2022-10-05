Election Day now a holiday for most Fort Worth ISD students

The district said there were safety concerns for schools that were being used as polling sites. Students at Early College High School will not have the holiday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A lot of Fort Worth ISD students can consider themselves lucky, because they just got another day off from school.

The Board of Education approved unanimously to make Election Day (Nov. 8) a holiday for most students. Instead, it'll be a Professional Learning Day for teachers and staff.

The revision is already on the school's academic calendar for the year.

The idea to make it a student holiday came from safety concerns since many campuses will be used as polling locations on Election Day. Some felt hesitant about people having open access to the schools.

Fort Worth ISD says the revised calendar still meets the state requirement to have at least 75,6000 operational minutes every school year.

At least four other North Texas school districts, Dallas, Garland, Keller and Richardson have also made Election Day a student holiday this school year.