No one was injured and the bus driver immediately recovered the gun from the student.

SEGUIN, Texas — An elementary school student discharged a loaded weapon on a school bus in Seguin ISD Tuesday morning.

The district was notified Tuesday morning around 7:25 a.m. that the weapon was fired by a student on a bus entering the Jefferson Elementary School parking lot.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident. The bus driver was able to recover the handgun from the student immediately, and contact the Seguin Police Department (SPD). Officials held a press conference at 12:30 p.m. in which they said the gun was a .25 caliber semi automatic handgun.

SPD is on the scene at the elementary school conducting their investigation.

Initial reports from the school district show the young student did not threaten anyone with the weapon and will not be on campus during the investigation. Officials later say the child fired one round in the front of the bus which went through the back of a seat.

A steel barrier under the upholstery of the seat prevented it from hitting other children who were sitting on that seat.

"This is still a very serious situation, and a significant breach of our school safety protocols," said Sean Hoffmann, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer. "The student remains off campus while the investigation continues."

The bus had 37 students from three different schools, including Jefferson, Koennecke Elementary Schools, as well as one student from Ball Elementary School, at the time of the incident.

The district contacted all the parents of the students and informed them of the incident and reassured them that their kids are safe.

The district also said they will have professional school counselors available for any student or family in need of assistance.

"Possessing and discharging a firearm on school property violates state and federal law, as well as our Student Code of Conduct," said Hoffman. "Student and staff safety remains our top priority in Seguin ISD. Parents are urged to ensure that students are prepared and in compliance each school day. Students should report any unsafe activity to a teacher, bus driver or school administrator."

Officials say that it's likely the parents could be facing charges, according to the Seguin Police Chief. It is unlikely that the student will face any charges. Potentially, whoever owns the gun and made it accessible to the child will also be facing charges for endangering a child. Police did not say the age of the student or what grade they are in.

We spoke with a concerned parent who said it was a miracle that no one was hurt.

"I had to clock out. You don't what could happen...you don't what to think about the what ifs because it is very emotional," Jazmine Perez said.

This is a developing story.