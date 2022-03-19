DeSoto ISD leaders, parents to discuss new security measures

The meeting comes after several incidents within the district, including a group of middle school students attacking a substitute teacher.

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD leaders and parents are scheduled to meet Saturday morning to discuss new security measures.

The meeting comes after several incidents within the district, including a group of middle school students attacking a substitute teacher. A collection of videos and photos went viral on Facebook showing a classroom clash between multiple students and the substitute teacher, with desk chairs being thrown by both parties at the other. One of the viral photos in particular appears to show blood streaming down the substitute's face.

According to one DeSoto ISD representative, the students attacked the teacher first, injuring him to the point that paramedics were called to the scene. The paramedics were able to treat the substitute teacher's injuries on site, the DeSoto ISD rep said. The district refused to comment further last week on what sparked the incident.

Starting Monday, March 21, every school will have extra staff patrolling hallways and common areas. Students will not be allowed to use cell phones, ear buds or head phones during school hours.