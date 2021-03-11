Dallas ISD keeping mask mandate in place, will set up vaccine clinics for kids

Dallas ISD says the mask requirement has kept positive COVID-19 cases down. The district will reassess the mandate in mid-December.

DALLAS — The Dallas Independent School District has decided to keep its mask requirement for students, staff and visitors until at least mid-December, officials said Thursday.

The district credits its mask mandate, which has been in place since the start of the school year, with keeping positive COVID-19 cases and transmission rates down.

Dallas ISD said it will reassess the mandate in mid-December.

The district has seen a total of 3,665 positive cases among students and staff since Aug. 1, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. Forty-one positive cases have been reported this week.

Earlier this week, U.S. health officials gave the final clearance for children ages 5 to 11 to receive a lower dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Kids began receiving their vaccine shots on Wednesday.

Dallas ISD on Thursday said it will be partnering with different organizations to offer COVID vaccines to children at various elementary schools.

The district said it will be setting up clinics on Saturday, Nov. 20 for the first dose and Saturday, Dec. 11 for the second dose from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the following schools: