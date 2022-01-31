Dallas ISD to launch iLearn Virtual School in fall 2022

iLearn Virtual School will offer families an opportunity to customize instructional programs for some students in third through ninth grades.

DALLAS — Let’s face it.

Students, parents and teachers have been stuck juggling a lot during this pandemic. They’ve been shifting between in-person instruction and online classes, among other things.

One thing is for sure. Dallas Independent School District is launching a new virtual school in the Fall. It will be called iLearn Virtual School.

”We are a stand-alone virtual school that will be offering anytime, self-paced, instruction,” said Monica Morris, principal of iLearn Virtual School.

The unique school will initially serve Dallas ISD students in third through ninth grades. The program will later expand to include kindergarten through 12th grades.

“During the pandemic, we really learned that were many students who not only preferred the virtual learning model. But really thrived in that virtual learning model,” Morris explained.

Dallas ISD describes iLearn Virtual School as a boutique, standalone program that gives families options. Morris said the district is creating a school that will have a full catalog of courses including electives, specials and honors courses.

Material can be accessed any time of the day. Certified teachers will help facilitate students through the curriculum.

“It’s a huge game changer. Every child deserves to learn in a school that’s the best fit for them. And we’re taking all of the lessons that we’ve learned in education during the pandemic and creating a virtual school with a robust and vigorous experience for kids who love virtual learning,” Morris shared.