Dallas ISD examines first STAAR results since test was redesigned

The TEA released the STAAR results for students in grades 3 to 8. Students took the redesigned test in Spring 2023. Dallas ISD Superintendent comments.

DALLAS — The Texas Education Agency released the most recent State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results for students in grades three through eight.

In the spring of 2023, students took the redesigned STAAR for the first time. Instead of scantrons and bubbles, the test was online. It was also changed to only allow 75% multiple choice answers. The test now includes different types of questions, cross-curricular passages, and evidence-based writing.

"We all had a little hesitation when we knew that the test was changing," said Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District.

Elizalde expected a dip in scores with the new testing strategy as students adjust.

"It causes us a little bit of angst. So knowing that and looking at our data, I'm very encouraged and I'm very uplifted," she said.

Compared to the overall scores in the State of Texas, Dallas students did well in some categories. Fourth and fifth grade math particularly stood out. Among fourth graders, 46% of the state met grade level in math, and Dallas ISD 4th graders matched at 46%. Among fifth graders, 46% of the state met grade level. Dallas fifth graders exceeded that number at 50%.

Sixth grade mathematics closed a gap with the state performance, but seventh grade mathematics leaves Elizalde with concerns. The state had 35% of students meet grade level, but Dallas ISD seventh graders fell short at 14%.

"We're going to dig and find out where we have missed the boat with our students. And we're going to make those improvements and get them caught up," she said.

Elizalde said some of the improvements include removing worksheets, which will add instructional minutes to the day. She also wants to focus on a comprehensive curriculum rather than teaching to the test. And she wants students to have conceptual development on math.

The Dallas ISD superintendent understands that changes need to be made to the STAAR test, and that it will take time to improve.

She cautions, "I think what happens is that these tests carry such a weight in communities that can sometimes be harmful."

She said the score are not her focus. "At the end of the day that's the most important thing, is that our students get the quality education they deserve."