'Always looking for top talent,' Dallas ISD says as billboards pop up in Austin

Billboards in Austin seem to be recruiting Austin-area teachers for the North Texas school district.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some billboards have been popping up around Austin, apparently purchased by Dallas ISD in an effort to recruit local teachers.

KVUE staff has spotted at least two of the billboards in the Austin area, one on Barton Springs Road across from Austin Eastciders, and another on North Lamar Boulevard across from Crestview Commons.

The sign on Barton Springs Road said, "Become a teacher in Dallas, Texas. Teacher salary range $60K - $102K. Apply today: DallasISD.org/teach."

KVUE's sister station WFAA in Dallas reached out to the district, which provided the following statement:

"Please note that our district is still observing summer hours, so we're closed on Fridays. For background, this is the information we have that we can share:

"For years, we have implemented recruitment efforts across the nation and globe. We have seen an increase of applicants from many areas, including Austin, and we are always looking for top talent."

DISD recently announced that it selected Austin ISD's most recent superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde, as its next superintendent. She'll be starting there this upcoming school year. She served Austin ISD for two years, after previously serving DISD as the chief of school leadership.