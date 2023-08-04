Back-to-school events happening this weekend in DFW

DALLAS — Schools are starting up in the next few weeks around North Texas, and to help parents prepare your kiddos for the new year, there are numerous back-to-school events happening in the metroplex.
WFAA has a list of the events below:
- Cedar Hill rally: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at 1515 W. Belt Line Rd.
- Mansfield ISD back-to-school bash: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to noon at 1110 W. Debbie Ln.
- Arlington ISD kickoff: Saturday, Aug. 5, from 8 a.m. until noon at AT&T Stadium
- "Refresh Back 2 School" event: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 6108 Broadway Ave. in Haltom City
- Grand Prairie ISD back-to-school event: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 am at 301 W. Warrior Trail
- Lancaster ISD back-to-school bash: Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Lancaster High School
- West Dallas Multipurpose Center back-to-school fair: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2828 Fish Trap Rd.
- DeSoto ISD back-to-school fair: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon at the DeSoto High School Multipurpose Activity Center
- Ramp Church Texas back-to-school Community Expo: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- 'Fill the Bag' event at Fort Worth Public Library: Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dallas back-to-school fair: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Dallas Multipurpose Center
- Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church back-to-school youth enrichment pop-up: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3122 Metropolitan Ave.
- H.E.L.P. Foundation back-to-school bash: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mesquite Friendship Baptist Church Gymnasium
- Operation backpack: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2401 Scott Ave. in Fort Worth
- Bonnie View Christian Church back-to-school haircuts: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4861 Bonnie View Rd.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas Health Fair & Back to School Bash: Saturday, Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at West Dallas Boys & Girls Club, 2060 Singleton Blvd.
Also, WFAA has set up an Amazon wish list to help provide school supplies for those in need. The donation drive will be up through Aug. 18. Supplies will be delivered to WFAA's headquarters. WFAA has partnered with Education Opens Doors, a north Texas-based education non-profit that works with middle school students on academic readiness. For more information, click here.
