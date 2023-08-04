Back-to-school events happening this weekend in DFW

DALLAS — Schools are starting up in the next few weeks around North Texas, and to help parents prepare your kiddos for the new year, there are numerous back-to-school events happening in the metroplex.

Also, WFAA has set up an Amazon wish list to help provide school supplies for those in need. The donation drive will be up through Aug. 18. Supplies will be delivered to WFAA's headquarters. WFAA has partnered with Education Opens Doors, a north Texas-based education non-profit that works with middle school students on academic readiness. For more information, click here.