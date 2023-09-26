A North Texas school district is closed all week because of storm damage

​Officials said Sunday night's storms "damaged our campuses and vehicles as they did to others in our community."

BLOOMING GROVE, Texas — The Blooming Grove Independent School District is canceling classes for the rest of the week after getting storm damage Sunday night.

Officials posted on the district's Facebook page Monday about the closure. Classes are expected to resume Monday, Oct. 2. The Blooming Grove district is located in Navarro County, west of Corsicana.

Officials said Sunday night's storms "damaged our campuses and vehicles as they did to others in our community."

"It will take the rest of the week for the restoration company to make our schools ready for students," officials said.