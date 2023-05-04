Arlington ISD Board of Trustees names lone superintendent finalist

The board voted unanimously to name Michelle Cavazos as the finalist, who currently serves as superintendent for Gregory-Portland ISD.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to name a single finalist to become the new superintendent for the district.

Michelle Cavazos was voted as the finalist at the board's May 4 meeting. Cavazos, not related to the retiring superintendent Marcelo Cavazos, has served as the superintendent for Gregory-Portland ISD since July 2020.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Michelle Cavazos to Arlington ISD," said Melody Fowler, Arlington ISD board president in a statement. "She will bring her unique vision, creative new ideas and leadership strategies to our district and the community."

Prior to her time at Gregory-Portland ISD, Cavazos was the chief officer of school leadership and academics at Austin ISD and the director of secondary education at Shertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD. She also has 16 years of experience as a principal at all three grade levels.

"I am thrilled and honored to join the Arlington ISD family to support and extend the district's tradition of excellence and innovation," Cavazos said in a statement. "I look forward to getting to know everyone while working collaboratively with our committed Board of Trustees, staff, families, and the community to further advance our district for our students. My husband and I are looking forward to making Arlington our new home."

Cavazos earned her doctoral degree in school improvement from Texas State University and her master's degree in administration and supervision from the University of Houston.

The search for the new superintendent began in February when the board hired Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to lead the search. Consultants met with staff in March to talk about desired leadership qualities for the new superintendent and developed a profile used to evaluate applicants.