5 things Irving ISD parents, students should know for back to school

IRVING, Texas — The Irving school district is getting parents and students ready for back-to-school.

Irving ISD this week sent out a list of five things parents and students should know ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 16. While there's still more than a couple weeks before school starts, parents should begin the registration process now.

Here's the information Irving ISD emailed out Thursday, with links for more details:

1. Irving ISD will welcome all students in-person on Monday, August 16.

2. Mark your calendar! Families can meet their student's teacher at Meet the Teacher events happening August 9-13. Visit IrvingISD.net/MeetTheTeacher for specific dates and times.

3. The safety of our students and staff is our first priority. To learn about the district’s safety re-entry plan, visit IrvingISD.net/Blueprint.

4. Secure your child’s seat by registering through the Home Access Center (HAC). Visit IrvingISD.net/Registration to get step-by-step instructions to register all new and returning students. For assistance, you can contact your student's campus directly.