School starts virtually for many families in Collin County this week

Allen, Plano, McKinney and Frisco ISD plan to offer in-person learning in September

ALLEN, Texas — Many of the largest suburban school districts in North Texas begin class virtually this week.

Schools in Allen, Plano, Frisco and McKinney will start the first three weeks online before planning to welcome students back on campus in early September.

Stephanie Karmann is working to get her classroom ready at Allen High School, even though she will be the only one in it until at least Sept.2.

"We have a lot of new things happening tomorrow,” Karmann said.

The 10th grade English teacher said via Zoom on Tuesday her goal for the first three weeks largely will not focus solely on academics.

“My main concern right now is that tomorrow I’m able to make a connection with them online the way I would in person and that they feel that first," Karmann said. "That’s the most important thing to me.”

Karmann will handle virtual learning from her classroom while her three children will be at home for virtual learning. She says has family support, including her parents, to help out.

“Yeah it’s tough," Karmann said. "It’s going to be mentally exhausting as it already has been.”

Audrey Reed has two students in Allen ISD and says her seventh and fifth-grade kids plan to attend in person when the district allows it in three weeks.

Reed says she spent part of Tuesday making sure any Zoom meetings or any other technology pieces are complete before either of her kids get online.