Richardson ISD investigating reported physical assault on bus for special education students

RICHARDSON, Texas — Richardson ISD is investigating a reported physical assault which took place May 8 on a bus for special education students, the district said in a statement.
Due to findings so far, the district said a bus monitor has been fired and law enforcement has been notified through a report filed with Child Protective Services. The Texas Education Agency was also notified of the employee misconduct after filing a report with the State Board of Educator Certification.
The district did not provide any further details.
The district added that it is cooperating with a Dallas Police Department investigation.
Other potential discipline may be determined through the district's ongoing investigation.