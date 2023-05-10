Richardson ISD investigating reported physical assault on bus for special education students

The district said a bus monitor has been fired due to findings so far and law enforcement has been notified.

RICHARDSON, Texas — Richardson ISD is investigating a reported physical assault which took place May 8 on a bus for special education students, the district said in a statement.

Due to findings so far, the district said a bus monitor has been fired and law enforcement has been notified through a report filed with Child Protective Services. The Texas Education Agency was also notified of the employee misconduct after filing a report with the State Board of Educator Certification.

The district did not provide any further details.

The district added that it is cooperating with a Dallas Police Department investigation.